26th National Security Workshop of NDU: Maryam seems satisfied with situation in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that the overall situation in Punjab is better than other provinces.

“No recommendation in any sort of appointment has been made in Punjab. I do not pay heed to anyone on the issue of merit. Every sector is in a state of decline due to lack of accountability,” the CM during a meeting with the participants of the 26th National Security Workshop of the National Defence University. The participants of the National Security Workshop gave the title of “Super CM” to CM Punjab.

The CM gave a two-hour briefing on the government’s performance and the participants applauded enthusiastically.

The head of the National Security Workshop delegation said “it is a blessing to come to Punjab, where sincerity and effort for the people is clearly visible. By coming to Punjab, we have come from darkness to light.”

The Chief Minister while speaking on the occasion said, “The journey of development and prosperity gets affected due to political instability. Unfortunately, the governments are not allowed to function properly. Every work that has a positive impact on the lives of 150 million people is my priority. We want to control smog as soon as possible. Positive effects of government’s measures are coming to light. People lose their lives due to lack of health and treatment facilities. We are all Pakistanis irrespective of our political affiliations. Our aim is to promote patriotism. Inflation is low and foreign exchange reserves are increasing in Pakistan. The stock market has broken all records; IT exports are increasing. With increasing exports, dependence on foreign aid decreases, we will be able to live our lives with pride and dignity.”

She said, “Controlling inflation is an uphill task, bringing it down from 38-percent to 7-percent is a mega achievement. We want to serve the people by increasing financial resources. People from all over Pakistan come to Punjab for a better future, employment, jobs and treatment. Mismanagement of resources after 77 years is regrettable. Infrastructure is very important for development. The example of Dubai is in front of us. Low literacy rate in South Asia is shameful. Those embracing martyrdom in other provinces are also Pakistanis. Threats of terrorism prevail, maintaining law and order is our foremost priority.”

The CM added, “Rs 45 billion were saved in the road rehabilitation programme through e-tendering and transparency. Rs 800 billion have been saved by not purchasing wheat. The Punjab government will not provide support price but farmers will be given subsidies on agricultural inputs and equipment on Kisan cards. Patients get affected due to the behaviour of doctors and staff in hospitals. After the Sahiwal incident, fire extinguishers were made functional in all hospitals. It is not children of the rich who die by falling into sewers, but children of the poor.”

She said, “Change cannot come overnight. Capacity building has not been done as a nation. We need to find a solution to extremism problem. There is a special focus on the protection of minorities. Regardless of religion and sect, protection of every individual is our responsibility. It is highly regrettable to appreciate a child abuser on his release. We apprehend thieves and robbers, but they escape from the courts. No matter how much we spend on health and agriculture, it seems less. Punjab is the only province which gives a surplus budget.”

The CM Punjab said, “Air ambulance service was launched to transport patients to big hospitals during golden hour. I decide to initiate a project by talking directly to the common people. Everything looks good while sitting in the office, but the ground realities are different. No patient will be denied admission in the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital worth Rs 16 billion. A special ward will be built for incurable cancer patients. Pakistan’s first Artificial Intelligence University will be built in the Nawaz Sharif IT City. A safe city will be built across Punjab and pink buttons will be installed everywhere.”

She added, “Five thousand people have applied for the ‘Punjab Dhee Rani programme’ for mass marriages. Punjab is the first province to implement the ‘Sikh Marriage Act’. I feel pleased to see girls travelling on e-bikes comfortably. Corruption is my red line. The government has sent insulin sellers to jail on selling insulin from public sector worth Rs 250 million. Every child who comes on merit will get a Honhaar scholarship. The Punjab government has started pink bus service to facilitate transportation of female students to schools and colleges. Pakistan’s first government autism school will be built in Lahore.”

She said, “Roads are being repaired under Punjab Khushal scheme. 907,172 kilometres of roads are being constructed and expanded. We will make wasteland useful through shrimp farming so as to earn foreign exchange. 27 electric buses will arrive in December. Police and deputy commissioners get commendations for showing meritorious performance. A negative marking is done on receiving complaints. As a woman, at times one has to face character assassination. Women in Punjab are moving forward rapidly in the field of politics, employments and business. Women Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners are more proactive.”

She added, “A zero plastic policy has been strictly implemented in all government offices of Punjab. The people of Punjab are my first and foremost priority. The farmers in Punjab have purchased equipment and medicines worth billions of rupees through Kisan Card.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave answers to the questions of the participants of the NDU workshop. The participants of the delegation comprised members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Senators and others.

