This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor titled “Unpacking misconceptions about Trump” carried by the newspaper on Wednesday and yesterday. On Chinese economic influence in the U.S., Donald Trump articulated a clear and pragmatic approach. Instead of outright curtailing Chinese imports, he proposed two fiscal measures. First, he would impose tariffs on Chinese products to raise their prices to levels comparable with similar goods produced in the US, thereby providing a level-playing field for American companies. Second, he aimed to address the tariffs and trade barriers that China imposes on US goods and services, ensuring reciprocity in trade. A similar approach could benefit Pakistan if its government prioritized national interests by implementing measures to protect domestic industries from unfair competition.

In one of his speeches, which I personally watched, Donald Trump conveyed a pragmatic stance on global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine issue. He acknowledged the devastating toll these wars have taken, with thousands of innocent lives lost. He pledged that his immediate priority after taking office would be to end these conflicts, calling them senseless madness. These sentiments strongly resonate with the global community, particularly Muslims, who yearn for peace and justice. We can only hope that Trump’s promises materialize in both letter and spirit. Trump’s remarks on Iran were particularly striking. He expressed a desire for Iran to become a prosperous and progressive country but emphasized his deep concern over its potential to acquire nuclear weapons. According to him, such a development could severely destabilize the security and balance of the Middle East. His stance on Iran is notably more nuanced than the outright antagonistic tone many might expect, reflecting a pragmatic approach focused on addressing critical issues while maintaining regional stability.

Qamar Bashir

