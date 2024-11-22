AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Opinion Print 2024-11-22

‘Unpacking misconceptions about Trump’

Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor titled “Unpacking misconceptions about Trump” carried by the newspaper on Wednesday and yesterday. On Chinese economic influence in the U.S., Donald Trump articulated a clear and pragmatic approach. Instead of outright curtailing Chinese imports, he proposed two fiscal measures. First, he would impose tariffs on Chinese products to raise their prices to levels comparable with similar goods produced in the US, thereby providing a level-playing field for American companies. Second, he aimed to address the tariffs and trade barriers that China imposes on US goods and services, ensuring reciprocity in trade. A similar approach could benefit Pakistan if its government prioritized national interests by implementing measures to protect domestic industries from unfair competition.

In one of his speeches, which I personally watched, Donald Trump conveyed a pragmatic stance on global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine issue. He acknowledged the devastating toll these wars have taken, with thousands of innocent lives lost. He pledged that his immediate priority after taking office would be to end these conflicts, calling them senseless madness. These sentiments strongly resonate with the global community, particularly Muslims, who yearn for peace and justice. We can only hope that Trump’s promises materialize in both letter and spirit. Trump’s remarks on Iran were particularly striking. He expressed a desire for Iran to become a prosperous and progressive country but emphasized his deep concern over its potential to acquire nuclear weapons. According to him, such a development could severely destabilize the security and balance of the Middle East. His stance on Iran is notably more nuanced than the outright antagonistic tone many might expect, reflecting a pragmatic approach focused on addressing critical issues while maintaining regional stability.

Qamar Bashir

