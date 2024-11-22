Law, order situation in KP: APC to be held at governor’s house next month

PESHAWAR: The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has convened an All Parties Conference (APC) on law and order situation in the province in December.

The APC would be held at Governor’s House Peshawar next month wherein all political parties of the province would be invited to it, said the KP Governor in a video message issued to media on Thursday.

In his message, the Governor KP has said that since assuming his office, he has expressed concerns over bad security situation in the province. In this connection, he said that he had also written a letter to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and held a meeting with the President Asif Ali Zardari. However, the attitude of the provincial government in this regard is irresponsible as they are utilizing all their energies marching on Islamabad and staging rallies and public meetings for the release of their Chairman Imran Khan and has handed over their province to terrorists.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the provincial government has failed in provision of protection to the lives and properties of the people. Therefore, he said they have decided to convene an APC in the province.

In this proposed APC, the leadership of all political parties of the province would be invited to discuss law and order situation and issues relating to the resources of the province and present an argument based case of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before the federal government.

He said that now-a-days daily based attacks are carried out against the military and Frontier Corps, police personnel and civilians while the provincial government has adopted a criminal silence over this lawlessness, which is a question mark.

Furthermore, he said that neither any meeting of the provincial cabinet nor the provincial assembly has been convened over the issue. Therefore, he said he has come to the conclusion of uniting the political forces of the province on these issues and search out solution to them by ourselves.

He said that the provincial leadership of all political parties and their leaders would be invited to the APC and will also invite the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in his capacity as provincial president of PTI to present his stance. The acceptance of invitation and participation in the event would be a good gesture.

In his video message, the Governor Faisal Kundi has further recalled that the KP Chief Minister was used to call for the withdrawal of military personnel from the province and holding of negotiations with Afghanistan. He said that if military withdraws from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa then he does not know that they will combat terrorists.

He said that he is proud of KP Police, but it doesn’t have the resources like Pakistan Army. In case of the withdrawal of military we will not in a position to control them.

