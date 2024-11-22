Tech and security infrastructure: Karachi Safe City project to be completed by 3Q2025: NRTC official

KARACHI: The first phase of the Karachi Safe City Project is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant milestone in the city’s technological and security infrastructure development.

Speaking at IDEAS 2024, Abdul Qadir DCE Software of the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) said that corporation is spearheading this Karachi Safe City Project, representing a significant technological milestone for urban safety.

He said the first phase of the Karachi Safe City Project is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2025 and added that this initiative would not only represent a massive technological investment but also signal a transformative approach to urban safety and management.

He said that the project’s scale is unprecedented, with a total allocation of Rs. 40 billion and a comprehensive five-phase implementation strategy.

He said that with the ultimate goal of deploying 12,000 cameras across the city’s critical areas, including red zones and the airport, around 1,300 cameras would be installed in the first phase alone.

“What sets this project apart is its multi-dimensional approach to urban surveillance. Beyond traditional CCTV systems, the project integrates cutting-edge technologies including drone cameras, smart vehicle tracking, and body-worn cameras,” he said, adding that 12-megapixel CCTV cameras would be installed from previous 8-megapixel systems used in other urban safety projects.

A critical aspect of the project is its artificial intelligence integration and facial recognition capabilities. By connecting with NADRA’s identification system, the project enables immediate personal verification, significantly enhancing law enforcement’s operational capabilities. Each camera will be solar-powered with an eight-hour backup battery life, ensuring continuous monitoring even during power disruptions, Abdul Qadir said.

Furthermore, he said that the project’s command and control center is expected to take three to four years to complete, which would serve as the nerve center for the entire surveillance network, coordinating real-time data and responses across the city.

The NRTC official emphasized that this project would build upon their successful implementation in Punjab, where similar infrastructure has been deployed across 42 cities. Karachi, being the nation’s largest metropolitan area, represents a crucial next step in this technological urban safety revolution, he added.

As cities worldwide grapple with increasing security challenges, Karachi’s Safe City Project stands out as a comprehensive, technologically advanced solution that promises to redefine urban surveillance and public safety standards.

