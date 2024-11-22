AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-22

Tech and security infrastructure: Karachi Safe City project to be completed by 3Q2025: NRTC official

Muhammad Ali Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: The first phase of the Karachi Safe City Project is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant milestone in the city’s technological and security infrastructure development.

Speaking at IDEAS 2024, Abdul Qadir DCE Software of the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) said that corporation is spearheading this Karachi Safe City Project, representing a significant technological milestone for urban safety.

He said the first phase of the Karachi Safe City Project is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2025 and added that this initiative would not only represent a massive technological investment but also signal a transformative approach to urban safety and management.

He said that the project’s scale is unprecedented, with a total allocation of Rs. 40 billion and a comprehensive five-phase implementation strategy.

He said that with the ultimate goal of deploying 12,000 cameras across the city’s critical areas, including red zones and the airport, around 1,300 cameras would be installed in the first phase alone.

“What sets this project apart is its multi-dimensional approach to urban surveillance. Beyond traditional CCTV systems, the project integrates cutting-edge technologies including drone cameras, smart vehicle tracking, and body-worn cameras,” he said, adding that 12-megapixel CCTV cameras would be installed from previous 8-megapixel systems used in other urban safety projects.

A critical aspect of the project is its artificial intelligence integration and facial recognition capabilities. By connecting with NADRA’s identification system, the project enables immediate personal verification, significantly enhancing law enforcement’s operational capabilities. Each camera will be solar-powered with an eight-hour backup battery life, ensuring continuous monitoring even during power disruptions, Abdul Qadir said.

Furthermore, he said that the project’s command and control center is expected to take three to four years to complete, which would serve as the nerve center for the entire surveillance network, coordinating real-time data and responses across the city.

The NRTC official emphasized that this project would build upon their successful implementation in Punjab, where similar infrastructure has been deployed across 42 cities. Karachi, being the nation’s largest metropolitan area, represents a crucial next step in this technological urban safety revolution, he added.

As cities worldwide grapple with increasing security challenges, Karachi’s Safe City Project stands out as a comprehensive, technologically advanced solution that promises to redefine urban surveillance and public safety standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NRTC nadra Karachi safe city project

Comments

200 characters

Tech and security infrastructure: Karachi Safe City project to be completed by 3Q2025: NRTC official

All govt procurements: Authorities directed to ensure third-party validation

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

SDGs provide a blueprint for sustainable future: minister

Kurram convoy ambush claims 40 lives

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

NA panel commends IMC’s localisation drive

Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

APPMA opposes approval of Rs68bn write-off claims of KE

Read more stories