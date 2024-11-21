AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
AIRLINK 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.47%)
BOP 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.24%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
DFML 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.19%)
DGKC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.18%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.03%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.87%)
KOSM 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.9%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.68%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
OGDC 199.35 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (2.26%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
PPL 157.86 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.34%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PTC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
SEARL 82.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.06%)
TREET 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.31%)
TRG 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.52%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.03%)
BR100 10,413 Increased By 226.2 (2.22%)
BR30 31,721 Increased By 384.3 (1.23%)
KSE100 97,335 Increased By 1789 (1.87%)
KSE30 30,187 Increased By 609.4 (2.06%)
Markets

South African rand slips ahead of interest rate decision

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 01:02pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand slipped on Thursday ahead of an interest rate decision by the central bank. At 0736 GMT, the rand traded at 18.15 against the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

Like most risk-sensitive currencies, the rand has been rocked by escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which sent investors scurrying towards safe-haven assets like the dollar.

The currency has so far lost about 3% against the greenback this month.

The South African Reserve Bank will announce the last interest rate decision for the year later on Thursday, where it is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points.

South African rand firms on S&P outlook upgrade

Commerzbank analyst Volkmar Baur said the SARB was unlikely to cut rates more sharply despite October local inflation falling below the central bank’s target range of 3% to 6%.

“In view of the geopolitical situation it is likely to remain cautious and save a further interest rate cut for next year,” Baur said.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was up 0.35%. South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally stronger, the yield down 1.5 basis points at 9.03%.

