Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Expanding renewables: Kohat Cement installs 5.34 MW solar power plant

Joint military exercise between Pakistan, China begins in Pabbi

Transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan: Ahsan directs officials to identify sites for Model SEZs

Interior Ministry approves deployment of Rangers, FC in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

Imran Khan gets bail in new Toshakana case

Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

