AGL 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
AIRLINK 131.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.48%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
DFML 40.83 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
DGKC 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.57%)
FCCL 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
FFBL 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.93%)
FFL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 110.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
KOSM 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
MLCF 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
NBP 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
OGDC 194.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.17%)
PAEL 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
PPL 155.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.37%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.05%)
PTC 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.13%)
SEARL 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TOMCL 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.24%)
TPLP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.29%)
TREET 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.41%)
TRG 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.28%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 10,193 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 31,251 Decreased By -85.1 (-0.27%)
KSE100 95,678 Increased By 131.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 29,607 Increased By 28.8 (0.1%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 20, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 21 Nov, 2024 08:33am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Expanding renewables: Kohat Cement installs 5.34 MW solar power plant

Read here for details.

  • Joint military exercise between Pakistan, China begins in Pabbi

Read here for details.

  • Transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan: Ahsan directs officials to identify sites for Model SEZs

Read here for details.

  • Interior Ministry approves deployment of Rangers, FC in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan gets bail in new Toshakana case

Read here for details.

  • Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories