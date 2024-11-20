AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
Interior Ministry approves deployment of Rangers, FC in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

BR Web Desk Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 08:24pm

The Interior Ministry has approved the deployment of Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Islamabad to maintain law and order situation in the twin cities during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest on November 24.

According to a notification issued by the ministry on November 7 but reported by PTV News today, the approval was given under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

A summary was submitted by the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad in this regard on November 4.

“[…] the Federal Government in the exercise of the powers conferred under Sections 4 & 5 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, is pleased to authorize the deployment of sufficient strength of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) and Frontier Constabulary troops in ICT from 7th November 2024 onwards to handle the law & and order situation,” the notification read.

It added that the exact number of troops, date and area will be worked out in consultation with the concerned stakeholders.

PTI has announced a “decisive” protest on November 24, urging its workers from across the country to gather in Islamabad to demand the release of their leader, Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to the PTI founder in the new Toshakhana case.

