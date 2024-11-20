AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
Pakistan

Joint military exercise between Pakistan, China begins in Pabbi

BR Web Desk Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 09:30pm

The opening ceremony of the Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between the Pakistan Army and the Peoples’ Liberation Army of China was conducted at the National Counter Terrorism Center Pabbi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistani, Chinese militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise

The week-long Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain is the 8th in a series of bilateral exercises being conducted annually.

The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the Iron Clad Brothers.

Coded “Warrior-VIII,” the exercise will focus on joint counter-terrorism clean-up and strike operations.

The two sides will engage in multi-level and mixed training across various specialties, and organize live troop drills per the actual combat process.

Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, HI (M), Commander Rawalpindi Corps graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The counter-terrorism exercise between Pakistan and China comes at a time when militant attacks on Chinese nationals working on the CPEC are on the rise.

China has been asking Pakistan to take decisive action to root out extremists targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

