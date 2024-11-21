AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-21

PSMA elects Abbas Sarfaraz as Central Chairman

Published November 21, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) elected Abbas Sarfaraz Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) as its new Central Chairman for the term of 2024-26, following a debacle on election of Faisal Ahmed Mukhar at the hands of Directorate General of Trade Organisations (DGTO).

Last week, the DGTO had declared the election of Central Chairman PSMA Faisal Ahmed Mukhar for the term of 2024-26, null and void, and directed the association that the PSMA chairman shall be elected by all members of the Executive Committee of the PSMA.

The Director DGTO, in his decision said that in exercise of powers delegated by the Regulator Trade Organizations under Section 22(2) of Trade Organizations Act, 2013, he intends to dispose of the complaint filed by Rizwanullah Khan, Chairman KPK Region, Member Central Executive Committee PSMA against Asim Ghani Usman, former chairman PSMA.

