AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

Work on Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital reviewed

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: “Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Centre will be the first complete government cancer hospital in Pakistan where level-three and level-four cancer patients will also be treated free of charge. This cancer hospital will be completed in two phases. In this Institute, there will have pediatric oncology, operation theaters, 10-radiation therapy bunkers, ICU and a 30-bed emergency ward”.

This was stated by the provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique while reviewing the progress of health reforms and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Lahore during the Health Advisory Committee.

Secretaries Health Azmat Mahmood and Nadia Saqib, Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Tariq Mahmood, Dr Adnan Khan, CEO IDAP Captain Shamir (retd) and others were also present. The CEO IDAP and Secretaries Health also gave a briefing regarding the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research. Health Advisor Major General Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiani (retd), Dr Naeem Majeed and others also participated through video link conference.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the main building of the institute will be having a bone marrow centre, cancer care clinic, doctor’s quarters and a mosque in the first phase. In the second phase, a new building with 300 beds and a parking plaza will also be built, he added. He added that a target of 12 months has been given for the completion of the first phase of the cancer hospital.

“We want to build cardiology, neurology, PEADs and dialysis centres in every city,” he said.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said that radiotherapy, chemotherapy, endoscopy and other facilities will be available in the first government cancer hospital. Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital is not only a project of Punjab but of the whole of Pakistan. No cancer patient will be denied treatment, he added.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that this cancer hospital will be the first modern hospital of its kind in the public sector. Patients will be provided with modern and quality medical facilities in the state-of-the-art cancer hospital. The Punjab chief minister has given instructions to the Health department for the early completion of this hospital. The cancer hospital will be expanded in phases and modern equipment will be installed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital

Comments

200 characters

Work on Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital reviewed

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

EV policy draft finalised: minister

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories