Work on Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital reviewed

LAHORE: “Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Centre will be the first complete government cancer hospital in Pakistan where level-three and level-four cancer patients will also be treated free of charge. This cancer hospital will be completed in two phases. In this Institute, there will have pediatric oncology, operation theaters, 10-radiation therapy bunkers, ICU and a 30-bed emergency ward”.

This was stated by the provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique while reviewing the progress of health reforms and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Lahore during the Health Advisory Committee.

Secretaries Health Azmat Mahmood and Nadia Saqib, Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Tariq Mahmood, Dr Adnan Khan, CEO IDAP Captain Shamir (retd) and others were also present. The CEO IDAP and Secretaries Health also gave a briefing regarding the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research. Health Advisor Major General Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiani (retd), Dr Naeem Majeed and others also participated through video link conference.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the main building of the institute will be having a bone marrow centre, cancer care clinic, doctor’s quarters and a mosque in the first phase. In the second phase, a new building with 300 beds and a parking plaza will also be built, he added. He added that a target of 12 months has been given for the completion of the first phase of the cancer hospital.

“We want to build cardiology, neurology, PEADs and dialysis centres in every city,” he said.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said that radiotherapy, chemotherapy, endoscopy and other facilities will be available in the first government cancer hospital. Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital is not only a project of Punjab but of the whole of Pakistan. No cancer patient will be denied treatment, he added.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that this cancer hospital will be the first modern hospital of its kind in the public sector. Patients will be provided with modern and quality medical facilities in the state-of-the-art cancer hospital. The Punjab chief minister has given instructions to the Health department for the early completion of this hospital. The cancer hospital will be expanded in phases and modern equipment will be installed.

