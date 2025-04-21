AIRLINK 179.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.01%)
BOP 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.95%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 95.10 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.89%)
FCCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
FFL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.92%)
FLYNG 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
HUBC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.81%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
MLCF 69.39 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (5.92%)
OGDC 212.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.39%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.36%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 171.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.07%)
PRL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.96%)
PTC 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.22%)
SEARL 95.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.1%)
SSGC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.43%)
SYM 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
BR100 12,693 Increased By 104.4 (0.83%)
BR30 38,214 Increased By 334.5 (0.88%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
KSE-100 Index gains over 1,300 points as buying persists

BR Web Desk Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 01:07pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the first trading session of the week positive, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,300 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 1:05pm, the KSE-100 was hovering at 118,627.19, a gain of 1,311.61 points or 1.12%.

On Friday, the PSX closed the last session of the week positive, with the KSE-100 gaining 414 points.

Internationally, Asian equities and US stock futures slid on Monday while the dollar slumped, as anxiety over tariffs and public criticism of the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump hit sentiment, leading gold prices to a new high.

Trump launched a series of attacks against Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, with his team evaluating whether they could fire Powell, a move that has great consequence for the central bank’s independence and for global markets.

Most markets were closed on Friday and some remain on holiday for Easter Monday. S&P 500 futures fell 0.64% and Nasdaq futures eased 0.53%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1% while South Korea’s benchmark index was steady.

This is intra-day update

