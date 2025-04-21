AIRLINK 180.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.55%)
BOP 11.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.99%)
CPHL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.16%)
FCCL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.41%)
FFL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.68%)
FLYNG 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
HUBC 146.30 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.47%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
MLCF 69.15 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (5.56%)
OGDC 213.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.1%)
PACE 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
PIAHCLA 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PRL 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PTC 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
SEARL 96.81 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.96%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.6%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,742 Increased By 153.4 (1.22%)
BR30 38,354 Increased By 474.9 (1.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Increased By 1322.7 (1.13%)
KSE30 36,526 Increased By 409.2 (1.13%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets SAZEW (Sazgar Engineering Works Limited) 1,357.50 Increased By ▲ 3.13%

Sazgar Engineering profit jumps 105% to Rs6.23bn in 3QFY25

BR Web Desk Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 12:57pm

Pakistani auto manufacturer Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW) posted a net profit of Rs6.23 billion in the third quarter (Jan-Mar) of the financial year 2025 (FY25), up by 105% against Rs3.03 billion recorded in the same period the previous year.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

It was the “highest-ever” quarterly profit posted by the company, a report from brokerage house Topline Securities said.

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar delays launch till March 2026; expansion scaled up

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs103.06 in 3QFY25, against Rs50.20 recorded in the same period last year.

“The result came higher than industry expectations as gross margins clocked in higher than expected,” Topline said.

The company announced a dividend of Rs12/share in 3QFY25, bringing 9MFY25 dividend to Rs32/share.

Sazgar’s net sales increased by 83% to Rs36.74 billion in 3QFY25, against Rs20.05 billion in the same period last year.

Sazgar Engineering plans Rs1.5bn land purchase for future expansion

Meanwhile, the cost of sales rose to Rs24.77 billion, up by 74% from Rs14.24 billion in 3QFY24.

Resultantly, the company’s gross profit stood at Rs11.97 billion in 3QFY25.

Sazgar Sazgar Engineering Works Limited SAZEW Sazgar Engineering PSX notices Sazgar Engineering profit

Comments

200 characters

Sazgar Engineering profit jumps 105% to Rs6.23bn in 3QFY25

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Met Office forecasts heatwave in Karachi till April 23

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar delays launch till March 2026; expansion scaled up

KSE-100 Index gains over 1,300 points as buying persists

Dollar weakens on concerns about Fed’s independence under Trump

Oil falls 1.5% as concerns about demand amid US tariff upheaval return

PPRA proposes PIBT for Reko Diq cargoes without bidding

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

Read more stories