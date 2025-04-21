Sazgar Engineering profit jumps 105% to Rs6.23bn in 3QFY25

Pakistani auto manufacturer Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW) posted a net profit of Rs6.23 billion in the third quarter (Jan-Mar) of the financial year 2025 (FY25), up by 105% against Rs3.03 billion recorded in the same period the previous year.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

It was the “highest-ever” quarterly profit posted by the company, a report from brokerage house Topline Securities said.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs103.06 in 3QFY25, against Rs50.20 recorded in the same period last year.

“The result came higher than industry expectations as gross margins clocked in higher than expected,” Topline said.

The company announced a dividend of Rs12/share in 3QFY25, bringing 9MFY25 dividend to Rs32/share.

Sazgar’s net sales increased by 83% to Rs36.74 billion in 3QFY25, against Rs20.05 billion in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the cost of sales rose to Rs24.77 billion, up by 74% from Rs14.24 billion in 3QFY24.

Resultantly, the company’s gross profit stood at Rs11.97 billion in 3QFY25.