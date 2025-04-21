AIRLINK 180.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.55%)
Pakistan

Met Office forecasts heatwave in Karachi till April 23

  • Says daytime temperature expected to soar to 41 degrees Celsius
Published 21 Apr, 2025 12:40pm

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday that Karachi is likely to experience a heatwave from today with daytime temperature expected to soar to 41 degrees Celsius.

In a notification, the Met Office said that the heatwave will continue till April 23 (Wednesday) with the temperature hitting 40 degrees Celsius.

It advised the general public especially children, women and senior citizens to take precautionary measures as well as avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the day time and remain hydrated.

Megacity braces for heatwave

Moreover, it added that “hot/very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the province”.

On Sunday, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor warned that more intense heat waves are ahead if an aggressive tree plantation drive is not carried out on urgent basis.

He said the megacity needs millions of new trees and steps should be taken at the government and community level without wasting more time.

He said urban forestry is the answer to this challenge as a large number of trees could be planted under forestry model.

