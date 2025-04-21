Pakistan, UAE vow to boost ties in trade, investment

Pakistan and UAE affirmed on Monday the commitment to strengthen relations in diverse sectors including trade, investment and aviation.

This was expressed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at foreign office in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sheikh Abdullah arrived in Pakistan on Sunday evening for a two-day official visit, the Foreign Office (FO) had said in a statement.

The FO said that the UAE minister is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The current visit will include discussions on regional and global developments, added the statement.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s minister expressed satisfaction that the relationship between the two countries was growing on a good pace.

He said leaders and peoples of both the countries want to further develop this relationship, adding that “Pakistan is close to our hearts”.

Meanwhile, Dar said both the countries have ages old fraternal relations, and that we are working together for the benefit and welfare of our two nations.

Earlier, both leaders signed two MOUs for cooperation in the field of culture and the establishment of joint committee for consular affairs.

The two leaders also witnessed the MOU signed between the Federation of UAE’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the establishment of UAE-Pakistan joint business council, as per Radio Pakistan.