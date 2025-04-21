Mark Chapman joins Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has arrived in Pakistan to join Quetta Gladiators for the ongoing tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

Picked in the Platinum category, Chapman was initially unavailable for the early stages of the tournament, prompting the Gladiators to bring in mystery spinner Ali Majid as a temporary replacement. Majid, 33, was added to strengthen the spin attack and offer variety in the bowling department.

“Mark Chapman joined our squad this morning and will participate in today’s all-important training session,” team manager Azam Khan told Business Recorder.

“Chapman’s addition is a massive boost for us. He is someone who can absorb pressure and counterattack when needed—exactly what our middle order requires,” he said.

Chapman’s ability to stabilise or accelerate (130+ T20 strike rate) directly addresses Quetta’s vulnerability to middle-order collapses. His proficiency against spin bowling aligns perfectly with subcontinental conditions, offering tactical balance.

Quetta are currently perched fourth in the points table with only one win in three games. They will next play Karachi Kings on Friday, April 25, at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.