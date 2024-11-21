CBD Punjab showcases sustainable vision at COP29

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) presented its innovative, eco-friendly and sustainable projects highlighting its commitment to mitigating climate change impacts while fostering substantial global investment opportunities at the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin said, “CBD Punjab is pioneering the adoption of innovative, eco-friendly techniques never before implemented in Pakistan. These strategies are not only addressing climate change but also creating avenues for international investment. We welcome global stakeholders to join us in driving sustainable development.”

Chairman Board CEO Punjab, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, in his address said, “Our initiatives represent a unique blend of sustainability and economic potential. CBD Punjab offers unparalleled opportunities for investment in environmentally friendly projects, and we invite the international business community to be a part of this transformative journey.”

The COP29 Conference served as a collaborative platform, bringing together environmental experts, industry leaders, and government officials from across the globe to address the ongoing climate crisis and explore actionable solutions. CBD Punjab’s participation at this global forum underscores its commitment to integrating sustainability into urban development and fostering a greener future for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024