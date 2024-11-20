AGL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.92%)
Nov 20, 2024

8 soldiers martyred, 7 policemen briefly kidnapped in KP

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

PESHAWAR: Eight soldiers were killed in northwest Pakistan, while seven policemen were briefly kidnapped in separate attacks, police and intelligence officials told AFP on Tuesday.

A Monday clash resulted in the deaths of “eight soldiers” and “nine militants” in the Tirah area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, an intelligence officer said on condition of anonymity.

The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) claimed responsibility.

In a separate incident in the same province, seven police officers were kidnapped from a checkpoint.

They were released Tuesday, following negotiations between a jirga — or tribal council — and the militants.

“All the kidnapped policemen have been released following successful negotiations led by local elders with militants,” senior police official Muhammad Zia ud-Din told AFP.

He declined to provide further details.

