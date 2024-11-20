SSWMB to make two roads of SITE as model streets

KARACHI: Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah has announced to make two roads of SITE industrial area as ‘model roads’ in respect of cleanliness, garbage lifting and door-to-door garbage collection.

He was addressing members of SITE Association of Industry the other day. The proposed model streets include Naurus to Dollar Road and NINA Street.

Imtiaz Ali Shah, while responding to a complaint from a member, announced to immediately start door-to-door garbage collection from industries.

He clarified that MUCT is not the SSWMB tax and KMC has no role in cleaning of the area. On this occasion, he also gave statistics of garbage collection from the megacity.

Earlier, SITE President Ahmed Azeem Alvi said that the Association has launched a Clean & Green SITE drive and the activities of SSWMB are being shared with members from the platform of the Association. He suggested making few streets as model streets

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, on this occasion, assured the MD SSWMB of Association’s full support & cooperation in making SITE area clean & green. He said that Nullah cleaning is a big problem for SITE area. He categorically mentioned that members, desirous to see SITE clean, must pay their SSWMB bill.

Former SVP Saleem Nagaria lauded the efforts of SSWMB team in cleaning the area despite low collection and expressed the hope that the billing portal will be helpful in enhancing SSWMB collections from the area.

Those present included Vice President Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi, Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Abdul Rasheed, Hussain Moosani, Tariq Ali Nizamani (SSWMB), Saifullah (SITE LTD), Faheemuddin Shaikh (SITE LTD), Muhammad Kamran Lakhani, Abdul Rehman Fudda, Junaid-ur-Rehman, Ehtesham Rais, Muhammad Tahir Goreja and others.

