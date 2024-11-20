AGL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
Markets Print 2024-11-20

Activities of Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2024 07:50am

KARACHI: (PORT QASIM) A cargo volume of 104,164 tonnes comprising of 56,675 tonnes of import cargo and 47,489 tonnes of export cargo including 1754 loaded and empty containers (52 TEUs imports and 1702 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 56,675 tonnes includes 884 tonnes of containerised cargo; 35,250 tonnes of coal; 5885 tonnes of Mogas; 9434 tonnes of palm oil; 3322 tonnes of chemicals and 1900 tonnes of gas oil.

The total export cargo of 47489 tonnes includes 28,934 tonnes of containerised cargo and 18,555 tonnes of rice.

There are 10 ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them two ships MSC Banka and MSC Positano are carrying containers are expected to take berths at QICT 19th November, while three more ships Maersk Cape Town, Atlantic Ibs and Milaha Ras Laffan are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 20th November, 2024.

