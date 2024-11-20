AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.17%)
Supplements Print 2024-11-20

National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC)

Published November 20, 2024

The National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) is a leading organization in Pakistan's telecommunication sector, renowned for its innovative solutions and high-quality products. Established in 1965, NRTC has built a reputation for excellence in the design, development, and manufacturing of telecommunication equipment and electronic systems.

NRTC is committed to delivering value-added systems, solutions, and services, achieving Six Sigma quality in its processes. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, NRTC has become synonymous with reliable and high-performance communication solutions.

Research & Development and Industry-Academia Collaboration

NRTC’s robust R&D capabilities have led to the production of various cost-effective and reliable solutions that offer resilient operational and maintenance services, thereby saving substantial foreign exchange for the national exchequer. The corporation places a strong emphasis on industry-academia collaboration to drive innovation and achieve captivating customer satisfaction.

Engineering & Development Capabilities NRTC excels in providing quality engineering solutions and services customized to meet client expectations. Its facilities include:

Electronic Production Facility: State-of-the-art SMT assembly lines, THT production, mechanical box building, test and measurements, environmental testing, and an automated inventory system (Kardex).

Mechanical Facility: Equipped with sheet metal fabrication, machining centres, turning centres, hydraulic press and shearing, plastic injection moulding, surface treatment, spray paint, powder paint, metal plating, and chemical treatment.

EMC/EMI Testing Facility: Conducts radiated emissions and immunity testing, wireless transmitter (RF) testing, antenna testing, and specific absorption rate testing.

Business Areas

NRTC has structured its business into two main divisions due to enhanced technology and customer base:

Defence Division/Technologies: This division focuses on tactical and wireless military communication, RCIED jamming solutions, border security and surveillance solutions, anti-drone solutions, electronic warfare systems, explosive ordnance disposal and robotics solutions, UAVs/quadcopter/VTOLs for security and surveillance, and artificial intelligence solutions.

Commercial Division/Technologies: This division offers solutions for safe and smart cities, RFID license plates, information technology (IT) equipment, cybersecurity solutions, IP exchanges equipment, forensic solutions, renewable energy solutions, and intelligent transportation systems.

NRTC’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a leader in Pakistan's telecommunication and electronic industry. By continuing to harness cutting-edge technology and fostering strong partnerships, NRTC remains poised to meet the challenges of the future and reinforce its role as a trusted global solutions provider.

