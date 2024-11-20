AGL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
CM hosts reception for ‘International Iqbal Conference 2024’ delegates

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab government, in collaboration with the ECO Cultural Institute Tehran and Iqbal Academy Pakistan, hosted a grand reception to honour the international delegates of the International Iqbal Conference 2024.

The event, organized at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, was led by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and was attended by dignitaries from Iran, Afghanistan, Egypt, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

Dr Saad Khan, President of the ECO Cultural Institute Tehran, headed a 31-member delegation warmly welcomed by Punjab’s Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari.

Delivering the keynote address, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman read a message from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, highlighting Allama Iqbal’s pivotal role in inspiring not only Pakistan but the entire Muslim world. The Chief Minister’s message underscored the immense honour of hosting distinguished international delegates in Lahore, the cultural heart of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

