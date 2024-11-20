AGL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.42%)
AIRLINK 135.10 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.48%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 85.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
FCCL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFBL 68.71 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (3.28%)
FFL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
HUBC 110.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.01%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NBP 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.31%)
OGDC 197.66 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.12%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
PPL 159.01 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.05%)
PRL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
SEARL 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.09%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TREET 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 65.77 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.63%)
UNITY 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,308 Increased By 124.1 (1.22%)
BR30 31,803 Increased By 400.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,682 Increased By 825.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 29,922 Increased By 239 (0.81%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-20

US envoy says end to Israel-Hezbollah war ‘within grasp’

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

BEIRUT: US special envoy Amos Hochstein said during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday that an end to the Israel-Hezbollah war was “now within our grasp” as he met with officials to discuss a truce plan largely endorsed by Lebanon.

The United States and France have spearheaded efforts for a ceasefire in the war, which escalated in late September after nearly a year of deadly exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli troops.

Israel expanded the focus of its operations from Gaza to Lebanon, vowing to secure its northern border to allow tens of thousands of people displaced by the cross-border fire to return home.

Since the clashes began with Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel, more than 3,510 people in Lebanon have been killed, according to authorities there. Most of the fatalities have been recorded since late September, among them more than 200 children, according to the UN.

Following a meeting on Tuesday with Hezbollah-allied parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri, who has led mediation on behalf of the group, Hochstein told reporters he saw “a real opportunity” to end the fighting. “I’m here in Beirut to facilitate that decision, but it’s ultimately the decision of the parties... It is now within our grasp,” he added.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem had been expected to give a speech, but the group postponed the address shortly after it was announced.

A Lebanese official said Monday that his government had “a very positive view” of the truce plan, while another said Lebanon had been waiting for Hochstein “so we can review certain outstanding points with him”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel would continue to conduct military operations against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire was reached.

“We will be forced to ensure our security in the north (of Israel) and to systematically carry out operations against Hezbollah’s attacks... even after a ceasefire”, to keep the group from rebuilding, he told parliament.

Netanyahu also said there was no evidence Hezbollah would respect any ceasefire.

Hezbollah began its cross-border attacks in support of its ally Hamas following the Palestinian group’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which sparked the war in Gaza.

The UN said on Tuesday that more than 200 children had been killed in Lebanon since Israel escalated its campaign.

“Despite more than 200 children killed in Lebanon in less than two months, a disconcerting pattern has emerged: their deaths are met with inertia from those able to stop this violence,” said James Elder, spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF.

Beirut Amos Hochstein Gaza war Hezbollah and Israel

Comments

200 characters

US envoy says end to Israel-Hezbollah war ‘within grasp’

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories