US envoy says end to Israel-Hezbollah war ‘within grasp’

BEIRUT: US special envoy Amos Hochstein said during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday that an end to the Israel-Hezbollah war was “now within our grasp” as he met with officials to discuss a truce plan largely endorsed by Lebanon.

The United States and France have spearheaded efforts for a ceasefire in the war, which escalated in late September after nearly a year of deadly exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli troops.

Israel expanded the focus of its operations from Gaza to Lebanon, vowing to secure its northern border to allow tens of thousands of people displaced by the cross-border fire to return home.

Since the clashes began with Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel, more than 3,510 people in Lebanon have been killed, according to authorities there. Most of the fatalities have been recorded since late September, among them more than 200 children, according to the UN.

Following a meeting on Tuesday with Hezbollah-allied parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri, who has led mediation on behalf of the group, Hochstein told reporters he saw “a real opportunity” to end the fighting. “I’m here in Beirut to facilitate that decision, but it’s ultimately the decision of the parties... It is now within our grasp,” he added.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem had been expected to give a speech, but the group postponed the address shortly after it was announced.

A Lebanese official said Monday that his government had “a very positive view” of the truce plan, while another said Lebanon had been waiting for Hochstein “so we can review certain outstanding points with him”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel would continue to conduct military operations against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire was reached.

“We will be forced to ensure our security in the north (of Israel) and to systematically carry out operations against Hezbollah’s attacks... even after a ceasefire”, to keep the group from rebuilding, he told parliament.

Netanyahu also said there was no evidence Hezbollah would respect any ceasefire.

Hezbollah began its cross-border attacks in support of its ally Hamas following the Palestinian group’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which sparked the war in Gaza.

The UN said on Tuesday that more than 200 children had been killed in Lebanon since Israel escalated its campaign.

“Despite more than 200 children killed in Lebanon in less than two months, a disconcerting pattern has emerged: their deaths are met with inertia from those able to stop this violence,” said James Elder, spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF.