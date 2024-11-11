Anti-smog measures: Punjab bans outdoor activities in four districts

The government of Punjab Monday banned most outdoor activities in four districts till November 17 to control the smog crisis in the province.

In a notification issued today, the government said the outdoor activities in Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad to curb illnesses caused by intense air pollution

The provincial government further ordered shops, markets and malls in some areas to close early from Monday.

“In addition, schools in smog-affected areas have been closed…the learning of almost 16 million children in Punjab has been disrupted,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in the country.

“The spread of conjunctivitis/ pink eye disease due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust or chemical exposure is posing a serious and imminent threat to public health,” the Punjab government said.

While access to parks, zoos, playgrounds, historic monuments, museums and recreational areas has been banned until November 17, unavoidable religious rites“ are exempt from this direction, the order said.

Outlets like pharmacies, oil depots, dairy shops and fruit and vegetable shops have similarly been exempted from the directions to close by 8pm local time.

According to the International Air Quality Index Scale, an index value of 300 or higher results is “hazardous” to health and Pakistan has regularly tipped over 1,000 on the scale.

In Multan, another city of several million people some 350 kilometres away, the AQI level passed 2,000 last week – a staggering height never seen before by incredulous residents.

Pakistan, India should unite against smog: CM Maryam

Cloud of poison

A mix of low-grade fuel emissions from factories and vehicles, exacerbated by agricultural stubble burning, blanket the city each winter, trapped by cooler temperatures and slow-moving winds.

The WHO says that air pollution can trigger strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and other respiratory diseases.

It is particularly punishing for children, babies, and the elderly.

Last year, the Punjab government tested artificial rain to try to overcome the smog, and this year, trucks with water cannons sprayed the streets – with no results.