Police intensify actions to prevent smog

LAHORE: The Punjab police have accelerated efforts to combat smog and ensure environmental protection. In the last 24 hours, as part of the ongoing smog crackdown, 108 cases were registered and 139 individuals were arrested across the province.

Additionally, 593 individuals were fined a total of over Rs116000, and 141 individuals were issued warnings. Violations reported during this period include five cases of crop residue burning, 505 instances of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, one case of industrial pollution, 19 violations at brick kilns, and 78 other violations at various locations.

Since the beginning of this year’s anti-smog operations, a total of 35,020 individuals have been fined over Rs89.4 million, and 6,300 individuals have been warned. The violations recorded this year include 1,772 cases of crop residue burning, 28,011 cases of high-emission vehicles, 332 industrial violations, 1,287 violations at brick kilns and 378 violations at other locations.

In the last 24 hours alone, 5,664 vehicles challan for emitting excessive smoke, with 542 vehicles impounded, and 2 fitness certificates were suspended. To date, 799,974 vehicles challan for emitting excessive smoke, 165,323 vehicles have been impounded, and 10,035 fitness certificates have been suspended.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has instructed that the smog crackdown be intensified across highways, industrial areas, agricultural zones, and other relevant locations. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for violations of smog SOPs and stressed that swift and strict action should be taken without delay.

