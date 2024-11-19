Outsourcing of waste collection model completed in 92 tehsils

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has disclosed that the outsourcing model process has been completed in 93 tehsils, including five tehsils of Lahore; moreover, a one-time zero waste campaign in selected tehsils has also been started.

“After Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launches the new waste collection model, the cleaning responsibilities would be officially handed over to the contractors,” he said while presiding over a meeting held on Monday to review the progress on the solid waste management outsourcing programme. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq were also present. At the same time, the CEOs of waste management companies across Punjab participated through a video link.

On this occasion, the minister directed the officials that before shifting the job to the contractors, the required machinery must be made operational. “Effective and long-lasting sanitation system was about to start in Punjab; the outsourcing bidding process was completed quickly and transparently,” he added.

According to him, the Punjab government would ensure the provision of all possible funds for quality sanitation facilities and a new culture of cleanliness would start in all the villages and cities. The participation of public and elected representatives was an essential part of the outsourcing plan and an effective awareness campaign should also be launched in this regard.

He warned that in the current phase of outsourcing, there is no room for laxity; thus, he directed all the waste management companies to ensure the implementation of the instructions issued by the local government department from time to time. He also pointed out that problems like smog could be controlled by achieving cleanliness targets. He also directed the Secretary to form a cell at the provincial level to help settle the issues of the CEOs and the contractors.

The Secretary called for a written report of one-time zero waste in each tehsil, saying that one-time cleaning was necessary before handing over the solid waste management to the contractors. He also directed that the coordination committee established in each tehsil should ensure zero waste and send photographic evidence to the secretary’s office.

