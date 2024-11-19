AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-19

Outsourcing of waste collection model completed in 92 tehsils

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 07:37am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has disclosed that the outsourcing model process has been completed in 93 tehsils, including five tehsils of Lahore; moreover, a one-time zero waste campaign in selected tehsils has also been started.

“After Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launches the new waste collection model, the cleaning responsibilities would be officially handed over to the contractors,” he said while presiding over a meeting held on Monday to review the progress on the solid waste management outsourcing programme. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq were also present. At the same time, the CEOs of waste management companies across Punjab participated through a video link.

On this occasion, the minister directed the officials that before shifting the job to the contractors, the required machinery must be made operational. “Effective and long-lasting sanitation system was about to start in Punjab; the outsourcing bidding process was completed quickly and transparently,” he added.

According to him, the Punjab government would ensure the provision of all possible funds for quality sanitation facilities and a new culture of cleanliness would start in all the villages and cities. The participation of public and elected representatives was an essential part of the outsourcing plan and an effective awareness campaign should also be launched in this regard.

He warned that in the current phase of outsourcing, there is no room for laxity; thus, he directed all the waste management companies to ensure the implementation of the instructions issued by the local government department from time to time. He also pointed out that problems like smog could be controlled by achieving cleanliness targets. He also directed the Secretary to form a cell at the provincial level to help settle the issues of the CEOs and the contractors.

The Secretary called for a written report of one-time zero waste in each tehsil, saying that one-time cleaning was necessary before handing over the solid waste management to the contractors. He also directed that the coordination committee established in each tehsil should ensure zero waste and send photographic evidence to the secretary’s office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Local Government Zeeshan Rafique outsourcing sanitation services

Comments

200 characters

Outsourcing of waste collection model completed in 92 tehsils

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Aurangzeb lauds ADB’s financial, technical aid

SC rejects plea, arguing outcome of elections decided by the votes cast

Pakistan marks first shipment of farm-raised shrimp

Read more stories