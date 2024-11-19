Applications from widow or divorced women: Instructions issued to Urban Unit for verification

LAHORE: The Punjab Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday issued instructions to the Urban Unit for verification of applications received from the widow or divorced women of the province for the asset transfer programme.

Out of these, 5500 widows and divorced women from 12 districts of the South Punjab will be selected through electronic balloting.

The Instructions were issued at a progress review meeting on the Chief Minister’s Livestock Card and Livestock Assets Distribution Programme for Rural Women. Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood also attended the meeting.

The minister emphasized that livestock officers in the field should thoroughly inform farmers about the Chief Minister’s Livestock Card and the Assets Transfer Programme for widows and divorced women, for achieving their maximum participation in the programme.

During the briefing, the minister was informed that applications are still being received from widows and divorced women in South Punjab for the distribution of cows and buffaloes. Over 110,000 applications have been received via the app, while PITB has sent 9,400 applications to the Urban Unit for physical verification, which is ongoing.

Furthermore, approximately 92,000 applications have been received for the Chief Minister’s Livestock Card till now, with around 32,000 sent by PITB to the Urban Unit for verification. The Urban Unit has verified 4,100 eligible applications for the Livestock Card so far, covering 30,000 animals owned by livestock farmers, while the verification process is still continuing.

