Gold prices surge

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 07:55am

KARACHI: The local gold prices saw a surge on Monday following the global market uptrend, traders said. At the week open, gold prices grew by Rs2,500 and Rs2,144, settling for Rs269,900 per tola and Rs231, 396 per 10 grams, respectively.

With an increase of $25, gold bullion value reached $2, 587 per ounce while silver was trading at $31 per ounce on the world market

Silver prices on the domestic market remained stable at Rs3,250 per tola and Rs2,786 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

