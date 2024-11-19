AGL 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-19

Digital transaction insurance: TPL Insurance partners with Samba Bank

Press Release Published 19 Nov, 2024 08:18am

KARACHI: TPL Insurance Ltd announced its collaboration with Samba Bank Limited to offer innovative digital transaction insurance coverage. This new insurance solution aims to protect existing and new customers of Samba Bank against various digital transaction risks, including account takeover, unauthorized transactions, social engineering, and ATM theft.

TPL Insurance is a premium insurance service provider in Pakistan which offers a wide range of comprehensive insurance solutions tailored for individuals and businesses.

On the occasion, Aurangzeb J. Siddiqui, Head of FIG & Retail Sales at TPL Insurance, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Samba Bank in introducing this vital solution. This partnership not only enhances the security of digital transactions for bank customers but also represents TPL’s commitment to innovation.”

Talal Javed, Group Head Consumer Banking at Samba Bank, said on the occasion, “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, safeguarding our customers’ financial transactions is paramount. Samba Bank, in partnership with TPL Insurance, is proud to spearhead the introduction of transactional insurance in Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

