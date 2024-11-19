Hotels, restaurants: EPD eases operating hours across Punjab

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) on Monday announced a relaxation in the operating hours of hotels and restaurants across Punjab, including Lahore due to a reduction in the intensity of smog.

According to a notification issued in this regard, all hotels, restaurants, and food outlets are allowed to remain open until 10 pm. Dining-in, parking for eating, and takeaway services will be available until 10 pm.

There will be no restrictions on home delivery services, as per the Punjab Environmental Protection Department.

