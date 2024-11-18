Putin ally says Russia may use new weapons systems in Ukraine over US missiles decision

MOSCOW: Russia may use new weapons systems in Ukraine if Kyiv strikes Russia with long-range US missiles, Vyacheslav Volodin, a senior lawmaker and ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

The Biden administration on Sunday gave the green light for Kyiv to use such weapons in attacks on Russian territory, Reuters reported.

Volodin, chairman of the State Duma lower house of parliament, did not provide further details on the new weapons systems and said Ukraine was already striking Russia using such long-range missiles.

But he said in a statement that the expansion of their use would “completely destroy Russian-American relations.”