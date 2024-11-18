AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cement: No cracks in profitability

BR Research Published 18 Nov, 2024 08:41am

It appears that the fate of the cement industry is no longer tied to how strongly the companies perform on volumes. In fact, the financial performance of cement companies belies the weak recovery in the industrial sector—with LSM growth recording negative growth in 1QFY25, that too from a low base. In this period, cement dispatches dropped 14 percent whereas domestic demand actually plummeted 20 percent! But unperturbed by dull demand, the 10 million tons of cement sold translated to a combined earnings growth of 13 percent for the 16 companies under consideration.

Exports have contributed to their fair share—now holding 21 percent of the pie compared to last year’s 15 percent. But it isn’t just exports. Sustained domestic pricing helped. By our estimates, revenue per ton sold grew 12 percent for the companies which is higher than the increase in costs per ton sold (8%). Increased coal costs may have dampened the strong price effect, but did not entirely dilute it. As a result, margins improve in 1QFY25—a combined 30 percent from 1QFY24’s 28 percent—moving an inch or two closer to the industry’s high-margin glory days.

What else helped, one might ask? Declining interest rates have brought down the combined finance costs by 17 percent year on year, and down to 5 percent of revenue in 1qFY25 compared to last year’s 6 percent. Though overheads are up, likely due to higher distribution costs owing to exports, companies have also earned a reasonable level of ‘other income’ to cover a portion of these expenses. In 1QFY25, other income combined was 5 percent of revenue and 21 percent of before-tax earnings, buttressing the bottom line far more than the same period last year (17% of BT earnings).

Market expectations were markedly lower than the actual financial performance of cement companies which indicates how well the industry fares in times of economic instability. On the subject of demand, however, the domestic outlook has not improved over the past few quarters. Despite a dramatic and encouraging growth in exports, domestic demand is marred by higher construction costs, which only go up when taxes such as FED are raised. Erosion of purchasing power is visible in the inactivity across the real estate sector. In the infrastructure and development domain though, cement will continue to find steady improvement as projects get revived and re-approved. The industry will rely on that, on exports persevering and the hope that demand will resurface as inflationary pressures subside. Until then, they have pricing power to keep them in the game.

Cement cement industry Cement sector cement manufacturer Cement exports Cement price

Comments

200 characters

Cement: No cracks in profitability

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

KCCI seeks winter package sans KE’s involvement

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

Lahore’s air quality index improves

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module

Read more stories