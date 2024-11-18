AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-18

JI disputes govt’s inflation reduction claim

Naveed Butt Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has criticised the government’s recent claim of reducing inflation, calling them false and misleading.

Addressing at a news conference on Sunday, Hafiz Naeem condemned the recent killing of the party’s General Secretary in Bajaur, urging the government and security agencies to take serious action.

JI Ameer criticised the government’s claim of reducing inflation, saying it was false.

“How can the people get relief when the petrol levy is still sixty rupees?” he asked, adding that 40% of the population is living below the poverty line. He pointed out that inflation had increased by 18 rupees last month and by another 20 rupees this month.

He stressed that Pakistan would not be able to end terrorism and instability until the country’s major issues are addressed. “Dialogue is needed to resolve issues related to peace, law and order. Pakistan cannot afford further unrest,” he said.

He dismissed the government’s winter relief package as a “deception,” questioning who would consume 500 electricity units.

“This drama must end,” he said, describing the government’s plan to subsidise higher electricity usage

as a “serious joke” to the public.

Hafiz Naeem also criticised the government for increasing administrative expenses by 21% this year, noting that 1,000 new cars are being purchased for government officials while the country faces an economic crisis.

He said that the prices of petroleum products have decreased in the global market and now, the government should decrease its prices in the country.

“We welcome the negotiations of the government with IPPs but when will the people benefit in the bills. The government is all dependent on the tax on the electricity bills, the people are being fooled by announcing the winter package.”

He said that the government should not change solar policy in any way and wrong contracts with IPPs should be ended. He said that solarisation would also benefit the environment

in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

JI disputes govt’s inflation reduction claim

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

KCCI seeks winter package sans KE’s involvement

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

Lahore’s air quality index improves

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module

Read more stories