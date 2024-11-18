JI disputes govt’s inflation reduction claim

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has criticised the government’s recent claim of reducing inflation, calling them false and misleading.

Addressing at a news conference on Sunday, Hafiz Naeem condemned the recent killing of the party’s General Secretary in Bajaur, urging the government and security agencies to take serious action.

JI Ameer criticised the government’s claim of reducing inflation, saying it was false.

“How can the people get relief when the petrol levy is still sixty rupees?” he asked, adding that 40% of the population is living below the poverty line. He pointed out that inflation had increased by 18 rupees last month and by another 20 rupees this month.

He stressed that Pakistan would not be able to end terrorism and instability until the country’s major issues are addressed. “Dialogue is needed to resolve issues related to peace, law and order. Pakistan cannot afford further unrest,” he said.

He dismissed the government’s winter relief package as a “deception,” questioning who would consume 500 electricity units.

“This drama must end,” he said, describing the government’s plan to subsidise higher electricity usage

as a “serious joke” to the public.

Hafiz Naeem also criticised the government for increasing administrative expenses by 21% this year, noting that 1,000 new cars are being purchased for government officials while the country faces an economic crisis.

He said that the prices of petroleum products have decreased in the global market and now, the government should decrease its prices in the country.

“We welcome the negotiations of the government with IPPs but when will the people benefit in the bills. The government is all dependent on the tax on the electricity bills, the people are being fooled by announcing the winter package.”

He said that the government should not change solar policy in any way and wrong contracts with IPPs should be ended. He said that solarisation would also benefit the environment

in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024