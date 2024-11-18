AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-11-18

‘Failure of Democrats and victory of Trump’

Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor titled “Failure of Democrats and victory of Trump” from this writer carried by the newspaper on Saturday and yesterday. There was another Black woman who burst into tears when engaged in conversation.

She explained that she and her husband are retired, receiving only $900 per month in pension. Out of this, they pay $650 in rent, leaving them with just $350 to cover all their household needs.

After the economy and jobs, the next most pressing issue for ordinary people was rising inflation. One man in his early 30s, White, had just arrived home from work and, appearing to be slightly intoxicated, became emotional. He shared that he had to sell his truck, his only source of income, because he couldn’t afford the repair and replacement costs due to skyrocketing prices for parts and labour.

He had exhausted his savings and now relied on low-wage temporary jobs, which weren’t even enough to meet basic household needs. When I spoke to some wealthy White families, they had different concerns altogether. Interestingly, I found many of these families to be highly conservative and strongly opposed to abortion rights.

This sentiment was even more pronounced in rural areas, where a deep adherence to conservative and religious values prevailed. A White man, around 60 years old, stated that there was no issue more pressing for American society than abortion rights.

He argued that many of the hardships Americans face stem from their failure to adhere to religious teachings, which strictly forbid the termination of life once conceived in a womb. He believed the country would only begin to grow and thrive if Americans stopped what he described as the illegal and criminal act of terminating pregnancies after conception.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Donald Trump Democrats

Comments

200 characters

‘Failure of Democrats and victory of Trump’

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

KCCI seeks winter package sans KE’s involvement

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

Lahore’s air quality index improves

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module

Read more stories