AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-17

Former Senior VP FPCCI underscores need for urgent tax reforms

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:10am

KARACHI: Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir,former Senior Vice President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Vice chairman UBG Sindh Region has stressed the need for comprehensive tax reforms to expand the tax net and alleviate the burden on existing taxpayers.

Nasir emphasized that the current economic situation, marked by a staggering 60% inflation over the past two and a half years, necessitates a shift in tax policy.

Existing taxpayers face immense challenges, with shrinking business activities and heavy inflation. Furthermore, the government faces a significant tax shortfall of over 180 billion in the first four months. Nasir lamented policy weakness has led to abnormal profits for certain protected sectors, encouraging unlawful trade and corruption, and also causing brain drain from Pakistan.

In order to address these challenges Nasir proposed to induct new taxpayers instead of burdening existing ones, introduce relief in electric and gas tariffs, reducing rates by Rs 12 per unit across all consumer categories and ensure its uninterrupted consistent supply, implementing the agreement on a take-and-pay basis to reduce electric tariff and rectify policies that have led to abnormal profits, unlawful trade, and corruption.

Mazhar Nasir also urged the FBR to withdraw discretionary power of IR officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI Taxes FBR taxpayers tax reforms tax net Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir

Comments

200 characters

Former Senior VP FPCCI underscores need for urgent tax reforms

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

ZRI consumers in LIEDA: PD under fire over ‘AMR’ meter ‘impasse’

Discos’ sell-off: SIFC to play key role

Country unveils first National Carbon Market Policy

Input tax claim and credit: SC defines applicability of Section 8 of Sales Tax Act

Battle against climate change: CM highlights role of children, youth

PTA streamlines VPN registration process

Sherry criticises ‘letter of US Congress members’

New date yet to be announced after polio vaccination boycotted in Kurram

Read more stories