Governor for changing police culture for the better

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here Saturday and discussed matters concerning law and order situation of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor Punjab said that maintaining law and order and protecting the life and property of the people is the responsibility of the government. He said the police should took effective measures to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and to prevent crimes.

The governor Punjab emphasized that police station culture should be changed and police should help the people in real sense. He said that there will be no compromise on law and order in the province. He strongly condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in the country.

He said that the whole nation pays tributes to the personnel of security forces who are laying down their lives in the war against terrorism. He said that there is a need to work together to control the worsening smog situation in the province.

On this occasion, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the maintaining law and order in the province is a priority. He said that in view of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country, security has been put on high alert in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024