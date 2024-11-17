AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-17

Governor for changing police culture for the better

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:10am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here Saturday and discussed matters concerning law and order situation of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor Punjab said that maintaining law and order and protecting the life and property of the people is the responsibility of the government. He said the police should took effective measures to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and to prevent crimes.

The governor Punjab emphasized that police station culture should be changed and police should help the people in real sense. He said that there will be no compromise on law and order in the province. He strongly condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in the country.

He said that the whole nation pays tributes to the personnel of security forces who are laying down their lives in the war against terrorism. He said that there is a need to work together to control the worsening smog situation in the province.

On this occasion, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the maintaining law and order in the province is a priority. He said that in view of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country, security has been put on high alert in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

police IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar

Comments

200 characters

Governor for changing police culture for the better

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

ZRI consumers in LIEDA: PD under fire over ‘AMR’ meter ‘impasse’

Discos’ sell-off: SIFC to play key role

Country unveils first National Carbon Market Policy

Input tax claim and credit: SC defines applicability of Section 8 of Sales Tax Act

Battle against climate change: CM highlights role of children, youth

PTA streamlines VPN registration process

Sherry criticises ‘letter of US Congress members’

New date yet to be announced after polio vaccination boycotted in Kurram

Read more stories