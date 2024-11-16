AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Nov 16, 2024

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Wasim Iqbal Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Friday announce to keep the prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) unchanged for second half of November.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority worked out the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight based on the price trends in the international market during the last two weeks.

In the international market, the price of petrol rose to $77.2 per barrel from $75 6 and HSD prices climbed to $88 from $83.6 per barrel. The import premium on petrol also increased to $9.80 per barrel, up from $8.8, while remaining steady at $5 per barrel for HSD.

However, Finance Division announced to keep the prices of petroleum products at the level of first half of November 2024.

Currently, petrol is priced at Rs248.38 per litre, HSD at Rs255.14 per litre while Kerosene oil at Rs 161.54/litre and LDO at Rs 147.51/litre.

Earlier, on October 31, 2024, the government raised the price of petrol by Rs 1.35 per litre and HSD by Rs 3.85 per litre, while it reduced the price of kerosene oil by Rs 1.48 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs 2.61 per litre for the first fifteen days of November 2024, based on price fluctuations in the international market.

