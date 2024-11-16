Jul-Oct textile group exports up 10.44pc

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports increased by 10.44 per cent in first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year 2024-25 and remained at $6.146 billion as compared to $5.565 billion during the same period of last fiscal year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s overall exports during July-October 2024 (fiscal year 2024-25) totalled $10.889 billion (provisional) against $9.590 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 13.55 per cent. The exports in October 2024 totalled $2.984 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.836 billion in September 2024 showing an increase of 5.22 per cent over September 2024 and of 10.97 per cent as compared to $2.689 billion in October 2023.

The data showed that textile group exports increased by 13.11 per cent in October 2024 and remained at $1.625 billion as compared to $1.437 billion in October 2023 and increased by 1.30 per cent on month-on-month (MoM) when compared to $1.604 billion in September 2024.

Cotton yarn exports registered 45.59 per cent negative growth in July-October 2024 and remained $221.759 million compared to $2,407.564 million during the same period of the last year.

On MoM basis, cotton yarn registered 13.83 per cent growth and stood at $59.180 million in October when compared to $51.991 million in September 2024. On year-on-year basis, cotton yarn registered negative growth of 35.79 per cent when compared to $92.160 million in October 2023.

Pakistani rice exports in July-October 2024 registered 52.53 per cent growth and stood at $1.084 billion when compared to $710.789 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

MoM basis rice exports up by 40.88 per cent as it stood at $362.329 million in October 2024 when compared to $257.197 million in September 2024 and registered 19.03 per cent growth on YoY basis when compared to $304.401 million in October 2023.

Main commodities of exports during October 2024 were knitwear (Rs136,359 million), readymade garments (Rs100,547 million), rice others (Rs81,544 million), bed wear (Rs76,281 million), cotton cloth (Rs43,251 million), towels (Rs26,419 million), oil seeds, nuts and kernels (Rs26,289 million), made-up articles (excl towels and bedwear) (Rs20,198 million), basmati rice (Rs19,064 million), and cotton yarn (Rs16,433 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024