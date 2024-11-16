AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-16

FBR limits role of DGI&I (Customs)

Sohail Sarfraz Published 16 Nov, 2024 07:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has limited the role and functions of Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) to intelligence gathering, collection of information regarding evasion of duties or taxes and exercise powers of Anti Money Laundering Act, 2010.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Friday, the Board has curtailed functions and jurisdiction of Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs), and its regional Directorates

The new structure and layout of the agency revealed that Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) shall be based at Islamabad. The Directorate General shall have its Headquarters at Islamabad, including office of the Director (Headquarters), and shall have its regional Directorates at Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta. The Director General shall report to the Member Customs (Operations), Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad. The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) (Headquarters) and the regional Directorates of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) shall be headed by Directors and assisted by Additional Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, Principal Appraisers, Superintendents, Appraising Officers, Intelligence Officers, or officers and officials within other designation, as are required.

The Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) shall be responsible to carry out functions including intelligence gathering and collection of information regarding evasion of duties or taxes related to imports, exports, concessionary schemes; etc., to be shared with the Board and the concerned field formations through intelligence alerts.

It would be responsible for intelligence gathering and collection of information regarding smuggling, its trends, modus operandi, beneficiaries, facilitators etc., to be shared with the Board and the concerned field formations through intelligence alerts; to carry out trade data analysis utilising advanced data analytics, data mining,

machine learning; etc., and to conduct human intelligence through non-intrusive and clandestine methods.

The agency will examine and analyse trade, revenue, or any other economic data to identify patterns of organized duty or tax fraud and inform the Board and concerned field formations and sparingly carry out targeted operations duly authorized by Member Customs (Operations).

The powers of section 26 of the Customs Act, 1969 shall only be exercised in cases related to offences under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 only by the Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs).

It will carry out functions related to Anti Money Laundering Act, 2010; liaison with international agencies and liaison with other agencies and National Targeting Centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs FBR duties and taxes DGI&I (Customs)

Comments

200 characters

FBR limits role of DGI&I (Customs)

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Q1 figures revised: MoF posts Rs360bn cumulative provincial surplus

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Income of banks: IHC restrains govt from collecting tax

DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

Read more stories