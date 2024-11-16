AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Marriage halls: LCCI to take up all issues with govt

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

LAHORE: “The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would take up all issues being faced by the marriage halls with the top officials of the government”.

These views were expressed by the LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman while talking to the delegation from the Marriage Halls Association, led by Junaid Zia.

Former LCCI senior vice president Ali Hussam Asghar, Yousaf Shah, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Ilyas Majeed Sheikh, Huma Junaid, Tajammul, Ashfaq Ashraf, Khalid Idrees, Abdul Rehman and Jahanzaib Zia also attended the meeting.

The meeting was particularly arranged by the former LCCI senior vice president Ali Hussam Asghar. The purpose of the meeting was to address the pressing issues faced by the marriage hall industry including the recent restrictions on operational timings and their broader implications for associated industries.

President Mian Abuzar Shad suggested extension to the operational hours of marriage halls from the current limit of 9:00 pm to 11:30 pm for better accommodation of wedding events and associated businesses.

He talked about the economic impact of these restrictions stating that shutting down marriage halls early would negatively affect not just the marriage hall industry but also the poultry sector, labor and other dependent industries. He said that the commissioner Lahore and relevant authorities would be engaged to ensure they fully understand the challenges being faced by this sector.

Former senior vice president Ali Hussam Asghar expressed solidarity with the marriage hall industry recalling the hardships it endured during the COVID-19 pandemic. He assured the delegation of LCCI’s unwavering support.

“We stood by you during the pandemic when stringent restrictions were imposed, and we remain committed to resolving your issues. Together, we will work towards sustainable solutions,” he said.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Marriage Hall Association would draft a comprehensive proposal outlining the key challenges faced by the industry along with viable solutions. This proposal would serve as a foundation for discussions with high-level authorities to secure necessary amendments in policies and regulations.

President Mian Abuzar Shad underscored that the marriage hall industry plays a pivotal role in supporting multiple sectors including event management, catering, poultry and daily wage workers. He warned that unnecessary restrictions could lead to financial losses across these interlinked industries, affecting the livelihoods of thousands.

