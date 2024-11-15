AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Mobile internet services suspended in certain parts of Balochistan: PTA

BR Web Desk Published 15 Nov, 2024 08:30pm
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday announced that mobile internet services in certain areas of Balochistan had been temporarily suspended to “ensure public safety”.

The development comes as the country faces a rise terrorist attacks, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

“The general public is hereby informed that, under the directives of authorised departments, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in certain areas of Balochistan.

“This measure has been taken to ensure public safety, given the security situation in these areas,” the PTA statement read.

Last week, at least 24 people were killed and 45 injured in a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta.

“The target was army personnel from the Infantry School,” Inspector general of police for Balochistan Mouzzam Jah Ansari told Reuters.

In September, at least two policemen were martyred and another injured in a planted bomb blast in Kuchlak town near Quetta. As per the reports then, the explosives were planted beforehand, and they exploded as soon as the police vehicle arrived.

In August, at least 73 people were killed in Balochistan when terrorists attacked police stations, railway lines and highways and security forces launched retaliatory operations.

The assault was the most widespread in years.

