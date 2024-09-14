2 policemen martyred in bomb blast near Quetta

At least two policemen were martyred and another injured on Saturday in a planted bomb blast in Kuchlak town near Quetta.

As per reports, the explosives were planted beforehand and they exploded as soon as the police vehicle arrived.

Rescue teams reached the incident site and also shifted the bodies to the hospital.

Meanwhile, an investigation was also launched by the police.

Over the past year, there has been an uptick in terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Last month, at least three people were injured in a grenade attack on a car near Balochistan University, Quetta.

Moreover, on August 26, the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement said that Pakistani security forces killed 21 terrorists in Balochistan during a clearance operation against militants behind multiple attacks across the province.

On Friday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the resolve to comprehensively defeat “hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in illegal spectrum”.

COAS passed these remarks on his visit to troops in Orakzai District.

In his interaction with officers and troops, COAS appreciated their high morale and readiness to give effective response against all types of threat, ISPR said.