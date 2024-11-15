AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
US yields extend rise after retail sales data

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 07:24pm

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields extended gains on Friday after data showed retail sales in the world’s largest economy rose more than expected last month, further raising bets the Federal Reserve will pause cutting interest rates at next month’s policy meeting.

US retail sales rose 0.4% last month after an upwardly revised 0.8% advance in September, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, climbing 0.3%.

The benchmark 10-year yield advanced 3.3 basis points (bps) to 4.453%, while two-year yields, which reflects interest rate expectations, climbed 5.4 bps to 4.348% .

