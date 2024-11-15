AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
AIRLINK 128.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.35%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.1%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.99%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.73%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.66%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.69%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 41.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.28%)
NBP 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
OGDC 195.57 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.36%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PPL 153.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.31%)
PRL 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 84.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
TPLP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
TREET 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.11%)
TRG 57.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.01%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,885 Increased By 693.2 (0.74%)
KSE30 29,472 Increased By 271 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance BAFL (Bank Alfalah Limited) 67.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45%

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

BR Web Desk Published 15 Nov, 2024 10:31am

The central banks of Pakistan and Bangladesh have granted in-principle approval to Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) to facilitate Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB) of Sri Lanka in conducting the due diligence of BAFL’s operations in Bangladesh.

The development was shared by BAFL in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“Both the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Bangladesh Bank have, on November 07th, 2024 and November 14th, 2024 respectively, granted in-principle approval to BAFL to facilitate Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB) of Sri Lanka in conducting the due diligence of BAFL’s operations in Bangladesh, in view of the prospective sale of 100% of the assets and liabilities attributable to BAFL’s Bangladesh operations to HNB,” read the notice.

BAFL informed that this approval is in addition to the due diligence process already underway by Bank Asia Ltd of Bangladesh.

“The consummation of the proposed transaction is subject to detailed due diligence, acceptance by BAFL of a binding offer and execution of transaction documents and receipt of regulatory and third- party approvals and consents,” added the notice.

BAFL has a network of over 1,024 branches across more than 200 cities in the country, and an international presence in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, and the UAE.

Earlier in August, HNB made a non-binding offer to acquire BAFL’s Bangladesh operations along with its assets and liabilities.

HNB is a premier private sector commercial bank operating in Sri Lanka with 251 branches spread across the island. The bank has been internationally recognised by the Asian Banker Magazine as the “Best Retail Bank in Sri Lanka” on ten occasions from 2007 to 2017.

Meanwhile, in April, Bank Asia Limited of Bangladesh also expressed to acquire BAFL Bangladesh’s operations.

bank alfalah SBP PSX banking sector psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Bangladesh Bank PSX notice due dilligence pakistan banking sector PSX notices Hatton National Bank PLC

Comments

200 characters

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill, PPP stages walkout

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

Oil dips on oversupply concerns, heads for weekly loss

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Read more stories