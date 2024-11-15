AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
39th Corporate Excellence Awards 2024: Message from Senator Sarmad Ali: President Management Association of Pakistan

Published 15 Nov, 2024 04:13am

It is an honor to share my views on the occasion of the 39th Corporate Excellence Awards, organized by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP).

In an era where transparency, accountability, and strong governance are essential, MAP’s efforts in aligning corporate goals with the pursuit of excellence are more vital than ever.

MAP has consistently championed the adoption of best management practices, fostering a culture where companies can thrive through sound leadership, innovation, and ethical responsibility. By recognizing outstanding achievements in corporate excellence, MAP is not only celebrating success but also setting benchmarks for organizations to follow. These awards serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining integrity and accountability in today’s business landscape, where the trust of stakeholders is highly significant.

The Corporate Excellence Awards stand as a testament to MAP’s dedication in ensuring that organizations continue to prioritize sustainable growth, transparency, and corporate responsibility. I commend MAP for its pivotal role in promoting these values and congratulate all the winners for their remarkable accomplishments. Your success is an inspiration for others to raise the bar and continue working towards a brighter, more ethical future for Pakistan’s corporate sector.

