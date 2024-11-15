AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-15

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to surrender its lapsable funds in future so that they could be budgeted in the next fiscal year by the Finance Division, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, that NAB in its briefing to the ECC on November 1, 2024 noted that the Bureau had been authorized to apply prescribed percentages on account of government/NAB share on various types of recoveries made through its operations vide Finance Division’s No. of July 6, 2000.

The amount so determined was deposited into the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF) and subsequently allocated to NAB through a Technical Supplementary Grant for utilization under Recovery and Reward Rules 2002.

Complaints against bureaucracy: cell made to facilitate NAB

The unutilized amount at the close of the financial year was re-allocated to NAB by July 15 of each financial year as provided vide Rule 5(7) of Recovery and Reward Rues 2002 and item iv of the revised procedure of recovery and disposal of amount recovered by NAB on account of corruption money as prescribed by Finance Division on June 05, 2009.

During the financial year 2023-24, an amount of Rs.958 701 million had been allocated in terms of the laid down procedure. However, a sum of Rs.376.096 million remained unutilized at the close of the financial year. As provided under the rules, the unutilized amount was to be re-allocated enabling NAB to meet the budgetary requirements.

Finance Division advised NAB to move a summary for the ECC for consideration of additional budget of Rs.376.096 million for recoupment of Assignment Account, through a letter of September 6, 2024.

Law Ministry sought approval of the ECC for approval of a Technical Supplementary Grant for allocation of funds of Rs.376.096 million, in terms of Article 84 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, in favour of NAB for meeting the expenditure in terms of Recovery and Reward Rules 2002.

During the ensuing discussion, the ECC observed that if NAB had surrendered its lapsable funds timely then the same could be budgeted in the next fiscal year by the Finance Division, a line of action which would save the hassle of submitting TSGs to the ECC in future.

After brief discussion ECC headed by the Finance Minister approved the proposal of TSG of Rs 376.096 billion and also directed NAB that in future it should timely surrender its lapsable funds so that same could be budgeted in the next fiscal year by the Finance Division in order to avoid submitting cases of TSG to the ECC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NAB ECC Finance Division TSG Federal Consolidated Fund lapsable funds

Comments

200 characters

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories