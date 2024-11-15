AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-15

SBP holds ‘Islamic Banking’ seminar at HCSTSI Secretariat

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2024 07:24am

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon emphasised that as Muslims conducting interest-free trade is our duty, with no room for compromise.

He said that Islamic banking has become an essential need of time, with its growing trend worldwide. Islamic banking aims not only to achieve business and financial benefits but also to manage financial affairs in line with our faith and Shariah principles.

Memon stated this while addressing at the Islamic Banking Seminar organied by the State Bank of Pakistan at HCSTSI Secretariat.

He highlighted that Islamic banking can be immensely beneficial for Pakistani traders and industrialists, offering non-interest financial services aligned with Islamic principles, which can enhance trade and allow our business community to expand their activities through Halal means.

Chamber President Saleem Memon praised the State Bank of Pakistan for its efforts to promote Islamic banking, acknowledging that the bank has not only set regulations and policies but also taken practical steps to extend the Islamic banking system to every corner of the country.

Senior Shariah Scholar of Bank Islami Pakistan Limited, Mufti Noman stated on the occasion that only financially strong Muslims can build a strong Islamic society.

He pointed out that, according to the Federal Shariah Court’s ruling, all commercial banks in Pakistan must convert to the Islamic banking system by December 2027.

Vice President Shan Sehgal pointed out that despite numerous schemes launched by the State Bank and National Bank for SME welfare, many bank staff lack knowledge of these schemes, preventing traders and the public from accessing them. He noted that any policy formulated by the State Bank has a direct impact on the business community. Therefore, it is essential to have trader representation on the State Bank’s Board of Directors, allowing them to provide recommendations on policies. Sehgal further suggested that the State Bank should utilize all online platforms to raise awareness about Islamic banking across the country.

State Bank Deputy Director Adil Zahoor appreciated all the suggestions provided by the chamber, describing them as highly valuable.

He remarked that the State Bank of Pakistan is recognised globally as a respected institution, working tirelessly to promote Islamic banking through revolutionary initiatives. He added that the concept of Islamic banking proposed by the Council of Islamic Ideology in 1981 has already been adopted by other Islamic countries, while Pakistan is still in the implementation phase. He also acknowledged the representation of HCSTSI in State Bank programs as a welcome development.

