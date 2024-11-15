Development projects in Islamabad: Review meeting held to assess progress

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa led a review meeting on Thursday to assess the progress of ongoing development projects in Islamabad.

The CDA chairman emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards in all development projects, stating that quality would not be compromised.

Randhawa highlighted the need for effective communication and monitoring to ensure swift progress, instructing teams to address any obstacles promptly and adhere strictly to project deadlines.

During the meeting, the CDA chairman received a briefing on Islamabad's Solid Waste Management initiative.

He was informed that the initial report on waste management had been completed, and bidding for the project would soon commence.

He directed that the waste management company be promptly registered with the SECP.

The chairman also reviewed the Business Facilitation Center’s progress, instructing the Environment Wing to enhance cleanliness and horticultural work around the centre.

He further requested daily updates on construction activities at the centre.

Additionally, Randhawa was briefed on the progress of the Parking Plaza project, urging swift completion of any remaining work.

He called for improved traffic management on Park Road to expedite construction and stressed that work on T-Chowk’s patchwork and Potohar Avenue’s drainage system should be finished promptly.

Randhawa also received an update on the fast-paced construction of the Serena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue Interchanges, underscoring the importance of coordination and active monitoring to complete these projects on time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024