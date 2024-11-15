PM urges nation to offer Salat-Al-Istisqa

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called upon the nation to offer Salat-Al-Istisqa or prayer for rain as the pollution levels in some major cities have been unprecedented.

In a statement issued here, the Prime Minister’s Office said that “the prime minister appeals to the nation to offer Istisqa prayers for rain.”

“The religious scholars should especially play their role in organizing Istisqa prayers,” it added.

The prime minister noted the rainfall would improve the environment apart from aiding in getting rid of diseases.

“Istisqa prayers should be organized in all mosques under the auspices of the federal government and the provinces…in the current situation, there is a dire need for rain,” he added.

Pakistan’s Meteorological Department forecast light rains from November 14-16 in most districts of the country’s populous Punjab province.

The prime minister said that the federal and provincial governments should arrange Namaz-e-Istisqa in the mosques across the country.

He called for seeking special prayers so that the human life may be relieved from the hardships.

