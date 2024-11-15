‘Pakistan contributes less than 0.5pc to global emissions’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar emphasised that Pakistan contributes less than 0.5 per cent to global emissions yet faces severe consequences from climate change.

Highlighting the country’s vulnerability at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29, he pointed to the devastating impacts of global warming, including monsoon flooding, glacial melting, and large-scale displacement of communities.

Tarar called on developed nations to honour their commitments made in the Paris Agreement, COP 27, and COP 28 to support countries such as Pakistan in their fight against environmental challenges.

Minister Tarar underlined the need for collaborative efforts to combat climate change, noting that Pakistan’s economic losses from recent floods amounted to billions of dollars.

“Climate change threatens future generations, and we must act to protect our people and culture,” he said.

The Pakistan Pavilion is one of the most active, educating attendees about the country’s climate-related challenges.

In response to a question, the minister stressed that each country should have a finance strategy to address climate challenges, which would help donor agencies and developed nations to channel funding effectively through pre-existing structures.

He assured that Pakistan is taking action to protect its people from displacement and that awareness about climate risks is growing.

During his visit to the pavilion, the minister stopped at a stall managed by a young girl named,Zaneera from Hub, Balochistan, who has been actively advocating for girls’ education in the context of climate change.

Tarar praised Zaneera, describing her as a “voice of Pakistan” and commending her contribution to a UN policy paper. He pledged the government’s support for educated women and girls from Balochistan, acknowledging the essential role of Balochistan’s women in Pakistan’s progress.

The federal minister expressed pride in Zaneera’s achievements and emphasised that the future of Pakistan’s youth is bright, noting that young advocates like her are helping to elevate Pakistan’s name globally and contribute to the fight against climate change.

