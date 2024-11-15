Traffic problems resolved to a greater extent: Sindh govt to acquire Green Line bus service by Dec-end: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is actively working to address Karachi’s traffic problems.

Illegal bus stands that had been operating in the city for the past forty years have been dismantled, with all bus stands now relocated outside Karachi to the Karachi Bus Terminal.

For the first time, a free shuttle service has been introduced to transport passengers to the terminal. Additionally, work is progressing on the new Red Line and Yellow Line BRT projects to enhance travel options for millions of citizens in Karachi.

By the end of December 2024, the Green Line service will also be transferred to the government of Sindh.

Addressing press conference at the Directorate of Electronic and Social Media here, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Memon, announced that the Excise Department is currently conducting a campaign to check unregistered and tax-defaulting vehicles across Sindh.

This month alone, from November 1 till date, the department inspected 22,103 vehicles. Among them, 115 were found to be unregistered, while 1,304 were tax defaulters and were subsequently taken into custody. Documents of 1,472 vehicles were seized.

A total of 1 crores 65 thousand rupees in tax was collected from the tax-defaulter vehicles, along with fines amounting to 8 lakh 73 thousand rupees, resulting in a total collection of 1 crore 9 lakh 38 thousand rupees. He stated that, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, Sindh is set to enforce a policy where no unregistered vehicle will be allowed on the road.

Legislation is being introduced to ensure that no unregistered vehicle will operate on the streets.

A bill has already been presented in the Assembly and is currently under review by the Standing Committee.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the second auction of premium number plates, as a fundraising initiative, will be held on December 1. This auction is open to participants from all over Pakistan, not just Sindh.

The proceeds from the auction will be dedicated to building houses for flood victims. Under the Sindh People’s Housing Foundation (SPHF) project, announced by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, homes are being constructed for 210,0000 flood-affected families.

He mentioned that an online auction of premium number plates is also underway. Anyone interested can register and participate by visiting the portal at premiumnumber.excise.gov.pk. He emphasized that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is currently leading the way in various sectors, including health, housing, and education.

The PPP’s efforts have been recognized internationally, with IBA Sukkur receiving an international award, and the housing project also earning international accolades.

Memon stated that international organizations continue to not only commend the work of the Sindh government but are also actively offering their support.

However, despite these positive developments, there has consistently been propaganda directed against Sindh. He stated that, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Sindh Police have launched a strict crackdown against the display of illegal number plates, police lights, vehicles with tinted windows, and illegal weapons. So far, 20 vehicles have been seized, and 18 individuals have been detained.

A total fine of 15 lakh 63 thousand 440 rupees has been imposed on 1,520 vehicles. Additionally, 27 cases have been registered related to the illegal display of weapons, with 29 weapons confiscated and 34 suspects detained.

He stated that the Excise Narcotics Control Wing has intensified its actions against drugs. For the first time, this wing is being activated dynamically, preparing for a large-scale crackdown in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Additional forces are being brought in from other districts to support the effort. The police will also collaborate with the Narcotics Control Wing wherever needed during the operations.

He warned that the situation is about to get tougher for drug dealers and users, as the crackdown will intensify. He urged them to repent, as enforcement will become more severe each day. Action will be taken wherever reports are received, whether drugs are used in private gatherings or even at home—no one is above the law.

He emphasized that those involved in drug dealing should take heed, as severe consequences await if they are caught. Operations against drug peddlers have already begun, starting with universities. Some university employees involved in drug supply have been arrested. Efforts to combat narcotics are ongoing daily. He also urged parents to monitor their children’s activities closely. In response to a question, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon remarked that Imran Khan has called for a protest on November 24. He expressed surprise, questioning the purpose behind this call.

According to Memon, Imran Khan claims that certain aspects of the 26th Constitutional Amendment are unfavorable to him, and the PTI has raised concerns about some extensions. He pointed out that this is the same Imran Khan who, after receiving what he described as a “fake mandate” in the controversial 2018 elections, took office himself.

